Best Life: Losing weight, not money

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --There are so many ways to work out today, from online subscriptions, specialty gyms, and even apps.
Today, there are over 37, 000 fitness apps to choose from and the list continues to grow, but getting fit can add up. Here are some ways to save some money while you tighten that tummy.
First, give up the gym. Memberships cost anywhere from $10 to a $100 a month. Instead, turn to free apps such as Nike Training Club, C25K, Sworkit, and Blogilates.
Like to cycle? You don’t need to buy a pricey Peleton. Stationary bikes are as low as $200, while the Peleton bike app is only $13/month.
If you enjoy working in a group, use Classpass. An average class can cost up to $40/month, but you can attend up to five classes for $5 less.
If you need a little more motivation, why not get paid while you work out? Diet Bet offers two types of challenges where you bet to lose up to ten percent of your body weight. Gym Pact gives you weekly pacts and gives a minimum of $5 per pact completed.
