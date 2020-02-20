Christian Brothers University launches nursing program to combat regional shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new program at Christian Brothers University will soon be accepting students for the fall semester.
According to a press release from the university, the Tennessee State Board of Nursing has recently approved the school to begin an entry-level Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.
Officials say the program was developed to address the shortage of nurses in Memphis and the Mid-South.
Students will enter the university as Health Science majors before entering the nursing program as juniors.
CBU will also be accepting transfer students who could begin the program immediately if they have the prerequisites courses, according to school officials.
Dr. James McGuffee, dean of the CBU School of Sciences said, “It makes sense for us, considering the demand and need, to add the traditional BSN to our degree offerings. Along with our existing Physician Assistant Program, it now provides our students two-degree options that lead directly into a healthcare profession in addition to our RN-to-BSN degree program which allows working registered nurses to grow in their field.”
Applications are available on the website. For more information on this program, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.