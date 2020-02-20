Clouds slowly exit, more wind and cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will gradually clear later this afternoon into the evening. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northeast at 10-20 mph making it feel like the 20s in many areas.
TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens under a clear sky.
FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures around 50. Clouds will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon or evening and some rain could linger into Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will stay in the 50s early next week with colder air arriving by mid-week. Precipitation on Wednesday or Thursday is possible but the forecast data is all over the place, so we will adjust as we get closer.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
