Forrest City community stepping up to help officer injured in Walmart shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Residents in Forrest City, Arkansas are stepping up to help a police officer who was shot in the line of duty there.
On Feb. 10, Detective Eugene Watlington and Lieutenant Eric Varner were injured in a shoot-out inside the Forrest City Walmart.
Watlington and his wife were in the middle of a major home renovation project when the shooting happened.
That’s why members of the community are coming together to help finish what the Watlington’s started.
“These are the guys that protect us everyday. People don’t realize what them and their family go through on a daily basis to protect and serve our community, so I think we kind of owe them that. When they can’t do something that they were working on why can’t we step up and help them,” said Larae Hendrix, Watlington family friend.
T-shirts honoring Eugene Watlington, call or text Hendrix at (870) 317-8841 with your name, size, payment, and pickup arrangement.
Send your payment to Cashapp $ronilaraehendrix or PayPal at paypal.me/laraehendrix.
All proceeds will go toward supplies for the home renovation project underway.
