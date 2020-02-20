Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win. Baylor broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 straight during the 1996-97 season. Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears. Baylor guard MaCio Teague, the team's leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury. Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years.
HOUSTON (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Houston to a 76-43 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night. Mills shot 9 of 16, including hitting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (21-6, 11-3 American), which shot 41%. The Cougars moved into sole possession of first place in the American with the win combined with Cincinnati’s loss to Central Florida on Wednesday. Martins Igbanu had 15 points, and Jeriah Horne added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (17-9, 9-4).
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Tyree White registered 18 points as Louisiana-Monroe defeated Arkansas State 66-52. Michael Ertel had 17 points for Louisiana-Monroe. Erie Olonade added 12 points. Marquis Eaton had 17 points for Arkansas State, which has lost six straight games. Antwon Jackson added eight rebounds. Caleb Fields had six assists.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the Division I level, and the Lumberjacks won their 10th-straight game, defeating Central Arkansas 83-68. Harris, who only needed three points to pass Travis Walkup, broke the record with a dunk with 3:16 to play in the first half. Walkup, who finished up in 2016 and is playing in Australia, sent his congratulations on Twitter after Harris moved past him by a dozen points to 1,756. Gavin Kensmil also scored 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears.