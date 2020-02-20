Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the Division I level, and the Lumberjacks won their 10th-straight game, defeating Central Arkansas 83-68. Harris, who only needed three points to pass Travis Walkup, broke the record with a dunk with 3:16 to play in the first half. Walkup, who finished up in 2016 and is playing in Australia, sent his congratulations on Twitter after Harris moved past him by a dozen points to 1,756. Gavin Kensmil also scored 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears.