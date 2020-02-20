Historic African American hospital to re-open soon, serve entire Memphis community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Decades ago there were very few places African Americans could go for medical care in Memphis, now a local hospital that once served the black community is working to re-open for the entire Bluff City.
Collins Chapel Connection Hospital was founded in the early 1900s by the members of the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church.
It had maternity and surgical wards and was once the only hospital in Memphis where African Americans could receive care. It was also the only place where black doctors and nurses could practice.
In 1954 Collins Chapel Connection moved from its location on Ashland Court to Ayers Avenue, but due to desegregation it closed in 1980.
“To think that our people gave the leadership to build their own hospital and it has served us for more than 30, 40, 50 years,” said Bishop Henry M Williamson.
Williamson is Bishop of the First Episcopal District of the CME Church.
He also serves as the board chairman for Collins Chapel Connection.
He feels the church is a historic landmark in the African American community and should be preserved.
“It needs to function, and function well with the renovations that are necessary, but it should not be lost, “Williamson said.
The State of Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency approved a certificate of need for a 28-bed skilled Medicare nursing facility, and renovations are well underway.
The property consists of a two-story, 16,750 square-foot hospital and 1,949 square-foot clinic.
Collins Chapel will have specialized services for an aging community as well as private and double suites for nurses who work around the clock.
Cousins Janet Smith and Marcia Brown were both born at Collins Chapel and say they want to see history preserved.
"Three of my siblings were born at Collins Chapel Hospital, and during that time there were not a lot of hospitals available for those of us of color, so I am truly grateful that there was a Collins Chapel at that particular time,” Smith said.
It has a lot of meaning for our family,” Brown said. “We had a cousin who was a patient here and I remember walking down these halls, it brought back a lot of memories.”
The CME Church has already invested $3 million into renovations, the City of Memphis funded $100,000 for a new roof to the clinic, and $125,000 has been donated by churches and organizations.
Bishop Williams says the hospital is applying for grants on the federal and local level with hopes of opening in Fall of 2021, but there are still millions of dollars’ worth of renovations to be done before that can happen.
"We are looking forward to providing excellent healthcare to the whole tri-state area, and to men and women of all colors, creeds and religions."
To donate to Collins Chapel Connection Hospital renovations
