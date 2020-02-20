Hundreds of Shelby County drivers cited for violating ‘Hands-Free’ law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New numbers reveal just how often drivers are having to pay up for talking or texting while driving.
Tennessee’s Hands-Free law went into effect July 1, 2019.
Memphis City Council decided Tuesday to hold off on a final vote for an ordinance that will give Memphis Police approval to start writing tickets for violating the Hands-Free law.
However, Shelby County drivers are not off the hook. Tennessee Highway Patrol is writing tickets.
THP has issued more than 9,500 citations statewide for drivers texting or talking while driving since the law went into effect.
According to THP, 560 drivers in Shelby County have been cited, 210 citations were written in Tipton county and 68 in Fayette county.
Violation of this law is a Class C misdemeanor.
It’s $50 for the first offense.
If you’re caught three or more times, or if a driver’s distracted driving results in a car crash then it’s $100.
If you’re caught on your phone in a work or school zone that it’ll cost you $200.
It’s not just THP that are ticketing people violating the hands-free law, so are other municipalities like Germantown and Millington’s police departments.
Memphis City Council will consider the Hands-Free ordinance at its next council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.