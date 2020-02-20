Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-US-CARNIVAL VENDORS KILLED
Woman pleads not guilty in deaths of Kansas carnival workers
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A woman suspected in the killings of a Kansas couple who were working as carnival vendors pleaded not guilty to several charges. Kimberly Younger, of McIntosh, Florida, entered the plea Wednesday in the death of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County Fair in July 2018 when they were killed, driven to Arkansas and buried. She is charged with six counts, including capital murder. KWCH reports that during Wednesday's arraignment, prosecutors said they would not pursue the death penalty against Younger. Authorities say the Carpenters were killed after one suspect posed as a carnival mafia boss and ordered the killings.
SCHOOL THREATS-ARRESTS
2 more juveniles arrested in Arkansas school-threats case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two more juveniles in an investigation over online threats that prompted the two-day closure of a central Arkansas high school last week. So far, a total of six minors have been arrested in connection with the threats made against Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood. The Pulaski County Special School District closed the Sylvan Hills High School main campus on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 after online threats emerged. A spokeswoman tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the two people recently arrested are from Arkansas, but she declined to say whether they are students at Sylvan Hills.
CONSUMER LAWSUIT-ARKANSAS
Arkansas attorney general sues woman over 'jackpot' scheme
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' attorney general is accusing a Hot Springs woman of taking part in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud people by falsely telling them they had won a jackpot or lottery. On Wednesday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued 74-year-old Jean Butler, who Rutledge said acted as a “money mule” and received money from victims of the scheme. Victims were told they had to pay taxes or fees before receiving their prize. Rutledge says investigators believe Butler opened numerous bank accounts and facilitated the transfer of about $6 million to the operators of the scheme in Jamaica.
ARKANSAS HIGHWAYS-DIRECTOR
Arkansas Department of Transportation director to retire
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation director says he's retiring next month after nearly a decade managing the state's highway system. Scott Bennett on Wednesday told the state Highway Commission that he'll retire March 20. The commission's chairman says the panel will meet as quickly as possible to consider Bennett's replacement. Bennett has headed the department since 2011 and is leaving as the governor and highway officials are urging voters this fall to continue a half-cent sales tax for state roads that's set to expire in 2023.
UNIVERSITY-RAPE LAWSUIT
University of Arkansas, ex-student settle in rape lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas and a former student reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit alleging school officials acted with “deliberate indifference” after she reported being sexually assaulted by another student on campus. The student will receive $100,000 in the settlement, with another $15,000 going to her attorneys to cover legal expenses. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a jury trial had been scheduled for March. Both sides filed a joint stipulation on Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville that the case be dismissed with prejudice, so it cannot be filed again.
ARKANSAS ELECTION
Early voting begins for Arkansas' March 3 primary election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Early voting has begun for Arkansas' March 3 primary and nonpartisan judicial election. Voters began casting ballots early Tuesday for the election, which has drawn interest among Democratic presidential hopefuls. Secretary of State John Thurston has not predicted how many of the state's more than 1.7 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's primary. Turnout for the 2018 primary was 19% and was 38% in the 2016 primary. Aside from the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, the only contested statewide race on the ballot is the non-partisan contest for an open state Supreme Court seat.