Man arrested in murder of young father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of gunning down a young father who was trying to sell his car is in Memphis police custody.
The shots were heard on Novarese Avenue in a Berclair neighborhood a week ago, when 20-year-old Arnold Reyes-Reyes was shot several times and shoved out of his Mustang he was trying to sell.
US Marshals picked up 21-year-old Edmond Knowles at a house in Blytheville, Arkansas on a first degree murder warrant out of Memphis on Tuesday.
“I don’t know what to think about it. I don’t know why they’d be over here to do anything like that," one neighbor said.
He is puzzled and shocked someone from Arkansas would be in Memphis accused of a crime. Reyes-Reyes was a married father with a 6-month-old son.
Last week Reyes-Reyes’ family told WMC Action News 5 he wanted to sell the Mustang because he needed the money for his family.
They said he was at a nearby Auto Zone buying parts to repair the vehicle when Knowles asked if he was selling the car.
Knowles got in the car and drove it farther than the 20-year-old expected, ending up on Novarese.
Memphis police put out surveillance video of the suspect as well as the Mustang. Arnold Reyes-Reyes’ mother said she wants justice for her son.
The family did not want to comment about the arrest of Knowles.
He is charged with first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and kidnapping and theft of property.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.