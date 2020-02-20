Man changes plea to guilty for 2015 robbery just as jury is chosen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a 24-year-old man charged with robbing a video game store several years ago pleaded guilty as charged Wednesday, just as a jury had been chosen for his trial.
Defendant Jahquavious McKinney changed his not-guilty plea to guilty of aggravated robbery. He remains in custody and will be sentenced March 20 by Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee.
According to investigators, McKinney and another gunman robbed the GameStop store on Winchester in Hickory Hill on Oct. 20, 2015. They escaped with electronic games and cash.
Shortly after, police found hem in a nearby apartment complex. However, they bailed out of their vehicle and eluded officers. Police found money and merchandise from the game store robbery inside the car.
Four days later, McKinney and 24-year-old Gabriel Brown, turned themselves in to police.
Brown’s case is pending.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.