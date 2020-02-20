Marshals arrest 2nd suspect in deadly October 2019 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals arrested a suspect Wednesday in a 2019 shooting that injured one man and left another dead.
On Oct. 8, Hussein Hassan was shot to death at the intersection of Barton and South Parkway. Arrest warrants were issued for Melvin Tyler and Lunderous Brown.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown in December.
The same marshal task force arrested Tyler Wednesday at a home in Binghampton.
He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted robbery and using a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
This is the second murder suspect the marshal task force arrested Wednesday.
