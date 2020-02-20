MPD asking for help tracking down suspects in separate interstate shootings

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 19, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 7:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are asking for help finding suspects in two recent shootings on Memphis interstates.

On Christmas Day, police say a driver was shot on I-240 and Norris Road. He then crashed his car into a tree.

Police say the victim knew the suspect -- 33-year-old Daryl Heart.

Daryl Heart (Courtesy of MPD)
Heart is now wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police are also trying to identify the suspect in an unrelated shooting on Bill Morris Parkway near Winchester Road.

On Jan. 28, police say shots were fired at a car on the on-ramp to I-385 going westbound from Winchester. The suspect was in a silver SUV, possibly a silver Kia Soul.

MPD video of suspect in Bill Morris Parkway shooting

Police say the SUV pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The suspect was a black male with a black handgun but no other description was provided.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings or suspects should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tipsters could receive cash rewards if arrests are made.

