MPD asking for help tracking down suspects in separate interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are asking for help finding suspects in two recent shootings on Memphis interstates.
On Christmas Day, police say a driver was shot on I-240 and Norris Road. He then crashed his car into a tree.
Police say the victim knew the suspect -- 33-year-old Daryl Heart.
Heart is now wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Police are also trying to identify the suspect in an unrelated shooting on Bill Morris Parkway near Winchester Road.
On Jan. 28, police say shots were fired at a car on the on-ramp to I-385 going westbound from Winchester. The suspect was in a silver SUV, possibly a silver Kia Soul.
Police say the SUV pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.
The suspect was a black male with a black handgun but no other description was provided.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings or suspects should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tipsters could receive cash rewards if arrests are made.
