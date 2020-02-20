Rain this morning, cold air moving in

We are waking up to light showers in most areas along and south of I-40. A mix of rain and snow will also be possible this morning. Road temperatures will stay above freezing, so no snow or ice will accumulate. Temperatures are in the upper 30s, but a gusty north wind will make it feel more like the 20s this morning. All of the rain will be gone by noon and clouds will gradually clear. High temperatures should top out in the mid-40s and lows tonight will only be in the mid-20s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 45. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: It will bitterly cold tomorrow morning with wind chills in the teens. Although Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the mid-40s and wind chills will be in the 30s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be likely on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Rain could linger into early Monday, but we will clear out by the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be cooler mid-week with highs in the mid-40s Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.