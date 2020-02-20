Rain this morning, cold air moving in

We are waking up to light showers in most areas along and south of I-40. A mix of rain and snow will also be possible this morning. Road temperatures will stay above freezing, so no snow or ice will accumulate. Temperatures are in the upper 30s, but a gusty north wind will make it feel more like the 20s this morning. All of the rain will be gone by noon and clouds will gradually clear. High temperatures should top out in the mid-40s and lows tonight will only be in the mid-20s.