Second round of renderings for Tom Lee Park redesign expected by May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With mediation settled between Memphis In May and the Memphis River Parks Partnership the Tom Lee Park design team was back in the Bluff City to reconfigure renderings for the park.
Memphis River Parks Partnership expects to see the new Tom Lee Park renderings by May. The new design will likely contain some similarities to the previously released proposal, but with modifications to fit the agreed upon outline from mediation.
“We are moving on to the next chapter,” said Carol Coletta, President & CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership.
Ordered mediation between Memphis in May and the Memphis River Parks Partnership halted the original plans to move forward with the previously released design proposal and renderings.
Memphis in May organizers argued that plan would limit their ability to host both Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. MRPP disagreed, which sparked the turmoil between the two organizations.
But with that behind them, the design team can now rework the design for the 30 acres of land.
“We are all eager to produce this park for Memphis, but we want to make sure we do it on time and on budget," said Coletta.
This project is expected to take 22 months and only displace the Memphis in May festivities for one year.
“We are thrilled to be at the moment where we can start the design and go full steam ahead knowing what the Corps needs, what the festival needs,” said Colleta. “We also know now a lot more about what an ideal program for the park is.”
Back in the park Tuesday, MRPP says the designers were inspired once again ready to rework and re-imagine a new riverfront suitable for all to use.
The plan right now is for the 2021 Memphis in May festivities to be hosted elsewhere during park construction.
Memphis in May said Wednesday it looks forward to seeing the new design that should work for all who enjoy the park based upon the specifics laid out in mediation
