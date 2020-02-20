Student illness closes more schools

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Harrisburg, Calico Rock, and Palestine-Wheatley students received a couple of days off due to illness in the schools.
The district canceled classes Wednesday and Thursday, and during that time, crews will sanitize the schools and allow students to get better.
The school will use AMI days 1 and 2, and packets must be completed when kids return to school on Friday.
The packets are available on the school’s website if a student lost their packet.
On Wednesday, Palestine-Wheatley School District announced it would be closed Thursday and Friday due to an “increased number of flu cases and overall sickness.”
Students must complete AMI packets 2 and 3.
The district also advised parents to “wash your kids’ coats, backpacks, and wipe their cell phones down."
The Harrisburg School District announced Thursday it would be closed on Friday, Feb. 21, due to a “high level of student illness.” It will be an AMI day 1.
