Surgically placed defibrillator changes Memphis patient’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every day doctors at Methodist University Hospital see patients’ lives saved by a surgically placed defibrillator. Still, a video capturing the moment a patient was shocked back to life by his defibrillator has doctors in awe.
For five years, Mahendera Patel has been living a healthy, normal life. Surveillance video caught the moment Patel’s normal day turned drastically different.
“The video we saw is pretty impactful,” Dr. Rajesh Kabra, an electrophysiologist at Methodist University Hospital, said. “It shows how he's carrying on with his day to day activity and out of the blue he just collapses.”
It's the moment just a few seconds after Patel collapses at his job that stands out to Dr. Rajesh Kabra. It’s a body jerk. What it really was is a jolt from Patel's defibrillator which Dr. Kabra at Methodist University Hospital put in him five years ago.
“This is practically a second life in him,” Dr. Kabra said. Patel was back to see Dr. Kabra Thursday about three weeks after he collapsed. He said the defibrillator saved his life. Dr. Kabra said Patel went into cardiac arrest that day. It’s a condition that could have been deadly.
“The defibrillator delivers shocks and is a life-saving device for these patients,” Dr. Kabra said.
The video is less than two minutes long. By the end of it Patel is back up and walking. Patel said he went to the hospital that day, but is back feeling normal.
It’s truly the shock of his life.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.