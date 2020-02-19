Tracking more rain & a chance of snow Thursday morning

THIS WEEK: Showers will move into north Mississippi after midnight and continue to spread north along the I-40 corridor early Thursday morning. Areas along and slightly south of that corridor could experience a wet snow from 5 AM to 9 AM. Surface temperatures will remain above freezing so any snow that falls will melt on contact. No travel problems are anticipated. Clouds will gradually clear through the day, but a brisk northeast wind will keep high temperatures below average and lead to a very cold and windy night. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.