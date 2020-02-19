Tracking more rain & a chance of snow Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Late Wind: NE 10-15 Low: 37
THURSDAY: Gradually Clearing Wind: NE 10-20 High: 46
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 10-15 Low: 25
THIS WEEK: Showers will move into north Mississippi after midnight and continue to spread north along the I-40 corridor early Thursday morning. Areas along and slightly south of that corridor could experience a wet snow from 5 AM to 9 AM. Surface temperatures will remain above freezing so any snow that falls will melt on contact. No travel problems are anticipated. Clouds will gradually clear through the day, but a brisk northeast wind will keep high temperatures below average and lead to a very cold and windy night. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 40. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of rain as the day progresses along with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows only slightly falling or holding steady in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
