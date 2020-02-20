Woman delivers baby in truck while traveling to hospital an hour away

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Maynard woman’s commitment to her doctor in Newport met her child’s impatience Sunday morning as she rushed to the hospital.
But, get this, the hospital was over an hour away, leaving her with the duties of the doctor.
Randy Carter and his girlfriend, Jenni Oden, traveled down Highway 67 at high speeds to get to Harris Hospital in Newport, an hour and nine-minute drive from their home.
“I love my OBGYN, they’re the best.”
But Jenni’s loyalty to her doctor was not on the mind of Randy III, who was just ready to be free.
When the couple was 10 minutes from the city, Jenni could feel the baby coming out. Randy continued to drive the truck while talking to 9-1-1.
Jenny completely delivered the baby in the truck and an EMT met them at the first exit to Newport.
“He’s going hear this story over and over," the couple said.
If all of that wasn’t enough, the truck they were driving is actually owned by Jenni’s father.
Once everything settled down, she made the call.
“I said I got some good news, some good news and some news I’m not too sure how you are going to take it or not," Oden said.
The news went in this order:
1. The truck is now repaired and back on the road after a mechanical issue.
2. Your grandson has arrived.
And 3. “He was born in your truck, Dad, and he goes so much for trying to sell it," Oden said.
But, one thing that couldn’t be sold was the dream of her baby boy making his debut.
“It could have gone bad and I am thankful that it didn’t. I am thankful that he’s healthy,” Oden said.
Although Randy Carter III is only three days old, he has already been nick-named “Trucker.”
The two say they do not recommend you do this at home, it is not for the weak.
