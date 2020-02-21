11 animals found dead from poison in Marked Tree

"Over the last 48-72 hours, several animals have been discovered deceased in Marked Tree. These animals have been located in a specific area of the city (a neighborhood in the northwest area of the city). As of this press release, it is believed that seven (7) cats, two (2) dogs, and two (2) possums have been victims of this event. We know that some of these were local family pets and others are apparently strays and wild animals.