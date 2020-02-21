Autopsy released after skeletal remains found behind Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released after skeletal remains were found behind a shopping center on N. Germantown Parkway back in August 2019.
The Medical Examiner’s Office of West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center said the remains of Amanda Smith, 22, were discovered behind Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cordova near Fletcher Creek and I-40.
Investigators said her body was found inside a bag. Photographs were taken and her remains were sent to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for further examination.
According to her autopsy, Smith’s body was ‘partly skeletonized.’ The skull and upper body skeleton were exposed and there were decomposed flesh and soft tissue on the lower extremities.
Authorities identified Smith by her fingerprints.
Toxicology showed meth, fentanyl, and metabolic of cocaine in the tissue, but the entire circumstances of the death are still unclear at this time.
No arrests have been made regarding this case.
Amanda’s family is heartbroken by her death. Her sister, Sherry, described her as outgoing with lots of friends.
"We just want justice for her. We just want anybody that has any type of information, whether you think the smallest piece of information that you think is not even helpful, just to come forward, and just, help us find who did this to her,” said Sherry Smith.
The autopsy says Amanda’s body has been cremated.
