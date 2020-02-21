Autopsy report reveals Brandon Webber was shot 16 times by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An autopsy report has been released revealing information regarding the death of 20-year-old Brandon Webber, a man who was shot multiple times by U.S. Marshals June 12, 2019, in Frayser.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals located a man with multiple warrants getting into a vehicle. When marshals tried to stop him Webber allegedly rammed his car into the officer’s vehicle multiple times.
The man was later identified as Brandon Webber who was wanted for shooting a man five times and stealing his car.
Webber got out of his vehicle with a weapon just before he was shot and killed, according to TBI. The autopsy reveals Webber was shot 16 times and grazed twice. Two shots hit him in the head.
The autopsy report also said Webber had traces of methamphetamine, THC and an alcohol level of 0.010%.
Webber’s death sparked protests in Frayser that left a total of 36 Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies with minor injuries.
The family of Webber later called for peace from the Frayser community in response to the protests.
