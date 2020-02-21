Belmont looks to extend streak vs EKU

STEPPING UP: The prolific Jomaru Brown is putting up 19.1 points and two steals to lead the way for the Colonels. Complementing Brown is Ty Taylor, who is producing 12.7 points per game. The Bruins are led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MUSZYNSKI: Muszynski has connected on 35.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.