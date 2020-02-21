Big Break: Gina Sweat reveals her big break on the way to becoming MFD’s 1st female director

“Within a month or so after that, we had the fire at 750 Adams where two firefighters got killed,” she said. "To be honest with you, there was a moment I was about ready to quit. Roll forward about three months and we actually had another fire at 750 Adams and I kinda got separated from my crew, and I ran up 11 flights of stairs. They actually had started dragging the hose line down the hallway. It was smokey and I was actually there by myself, and at that point I was like I’m not going. But then I was like I gotta go, but if I don’t go then I’ve gotta quit and I don’t wanna quit, I kinda love this job. So that moment, I stood there and had that little conversation with myself and I dropped to my knees, hit the floor, caught up with my company. And it was that defining moment that I’m going to be a firefighter, and it was just a matter of finding the courage when you’re really scared to death, and that was that moment for me.”