Breakdown: Why the cold air can do a number on your skin

The reason why skin is usually drier in the winter is that colder air doesn’t hold as much moisture. Dew points (a direct measure of moisture in the air) and humidity levels are typically significantly lower during the colder winter months. The colder, drier air on the outside combined with indoor heating can really cause a good bit of moisture loss from your skin. In the cold dry months, our skin works hard to produce more oil to moisturize, but for a lot of skin types, it is pretty tough to catch up.