Cold day ahead, rain chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Rain will arrive late Sunday and stick around most of the day Monday. Scattered showers will be likely on Monday as a warm front sits near the area, but highs will reach the lower 60s. It will be dry Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s, but a cold front will deliver another chance for rain early Wednesday morning. There may also be a brief wintry mix, but temperatures will be above freezing so no impacts are expected. High temperatures will only be in the mid-40s Wednesday and Thursday.