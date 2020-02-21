Cold day ahead, rain chances this weekend

It’s extremely cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. We will have full sunshine today, but temperatures will only reach the lower 40s. It will also be another cold night with low temperatures in the mid-20s. Tomorrow will be sunny and dry with highs in the lower 50s, but we are expecting more clouds on Sunday. There could also be a stray shower in the late afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 43. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25. Winds northeast 5 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will arrive late Sunday and stick around most of the day Monday. Scattered showers will be likely on Monday as a warm front sits near the area, but highs will reach the lower 60s. It will be dry Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s, but a cold front will deliver another chance for rain early Wednesday morning. There may also be a brief wintry mix, but temperatures will be above freezing so no impacts are expected. High temperatures will only be in the mid-40s Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.