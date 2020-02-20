A cold night that will feel even COLDER

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: N 10-15 Low: 24
FRIDAY: Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 43
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 25
Wind chills will fall into the lower 20s around midnight and end up in the mid to upper teens by 6 AM Friday. Fortunately winds will diminish during the day but temperatures will remain well below average tomorrow and tomorrow night.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows holding in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the low 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s.
