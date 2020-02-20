A cold night that will feel even COLDER

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the low 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s.