FBI searches home and nursing school founded by Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants Friday at the home of state Sen. Katrina Robinson as well as a Memphis nursing school she founded.
The FBI confirmed with WMC Action News 5 that agents were at the Healthcare Institute Inc. at 7253 Winchester Rd. Friday as well as Robinson’s home near Holmes Road and Forrest Hill Irene Road.
The FBI said no one was arrested during the searches but wouldn’t give more details about the warrants.
Robinson’s press secretary, Brandon Puttbrese, released the following statement Friday:
We’ve been made aware of the investigation and have received no indication that it relates to the legislature or her legislative service.
Because the investigation is ongoing, we will not be making additional statements and will defer any further questions to Sen. Robinson’s attorney.
Our thoughts are with Sen. Robinson and her family.
Robinson holds the District 33 seat, representing part of Shelby County.
This story will be updated.
