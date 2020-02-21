Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul was named as an All-Star for the first time since 2016, and the Thunder are firmly in the playoff race. Neither scenario seemed likely when the Thunder traded Russell Westbrook for Paul this past summer. Paul's leadership at age 34 have helped him make the most of a situation that appeared to be undesirable. He averages 17.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. He kept rolling by posting 23 points and six assists in the All-Star Game. The Thunder host Denver on Friday night.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
DENVER (AP) — Ade Murkey scored 26 points and Jase Townsend nearly missed a triple-double and Denver beat Oral Roberts 100-96 in overtime. Townsend's layup with 45.8 seconds left in overtime gave Denver a 98-96 lead and they never trailed again. Townsend scored 24 with 11 rebounds and nine assists. Deondre Burns made pair of foul shots with three seconds to go in regulation for a 90-87 lead. Max Abrams fouled Townsend shooting a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and he sank three from the foul line forcing overtime. Emmanuel Nzekwesi led Oral Roberts with 29 points and 13 rebounds.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 29 points with five 3-pointers to help No. 22 Arkansas beat Tennessee 83-75. Alexis Tolefree added 22 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 16 for the Razorbacks (21-5, 9-4 SEC), who made all four free throws after the Volunteers (17-9, 7-6) cut a 16-point deficit to 79-75 on Rennia Davis' 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 21 points and nine rebounds and made 8 of 13 shots from the field.