Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes had a season-high 32 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers, De’Aaron Fox scored 26 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125. Buddy Hield added 20 points, including four free throws in the final seconds. Kent Bazemore scored 18 as the Kings won their fourth straight against the Grizzlies at home. De’Anthony Melton scored 24 and Ja Morant had 19 for the Grizzlies. Barnes made his first four shots and eight of 10 while going 6 for 6 on 3s in the first half, including a buzzer beater that made it 70-61.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 18 points, Dana Evans had 14 and Kylee Shook added 13 points and 13 rebounds in No. 5 Louisville's 58-47 win over Georgia Tech. Louisville's perimeter defense shined, holding the Jackets to 1 for 12 on 3-point tries and 29.8 % from the floor overall. Louisville's Elizabeth Balogun finished with just four points on 2-for-10 shooting in her return to Georgia Tech. Balogun, last season's ACC freshman of the year, transferred after coach Nell Fortner's predecessor, MaChelle Joseph, was fired last March.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 14 Kentucky coasted to a 94-52 win over Mississippi. Sabrina Haines and Chasity Patterson added 15 points apiece for the Wildcats with Jaida Roper and Blair Green splitting 20. Mimi Reid and Jayla Alexander scored 12 apiece for the Rebels and Deja Cage had 11. Ole Miss scored the first seven points and had a 10-5 lead after a Cage 3-pointer but the Wildcats closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run for an 18-10 lead. Kentucky jumped the lead to 36-18 at the half.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 29 points with five 3-pointers to help No. 22 Arkansas beat Tennessee 83-75. Alexis Tolefree added 22 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 16 for the Razorbacks (21-5, 9-4 SEC), who made all four free throws after the Volunteers (17-9, 7-6) cut a 16-point deficit to 79-75 on Rennia Davis' 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 21 points and nine rebounds and made 8 of 13 shots from the field.