7 injured in school bus crash near Bono

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Seven people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash involving a school bus.
The crash happened on Highway 63 near Bono around 9:30 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police.
A picture from the scene shows the front end of the bus, identified as a Lawrence County School District Walnut Ridge bus, was damaged in the crash.
Superintendent Terry Belcher, who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, told our reporter than 19 people were on the bus. Seven suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Those taken to the hospital, Belcher said, were complaining of neck, back, and knee injuries.
He said they were headed to Jonesboro High School to a vocational class.
Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.
Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said “preliminary indicators” indicate the bus struck a “commercial carrier trailer.” He emphasized the information he released at 11:15 a.m. Friday was preliminary.
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sadler released further details about the crash.
“The collision resulted in six students who were passengers onboard the bus to be transported to Jonesboro hospitals. Initial information provided to investigating state troopers indicated none of the injuries were considered life threatening,” Sadler said.
Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is the second crash this year involving a Lawrence County school bus.
In January, a crash involving a Hoxie School District bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles sent 9 people, including 7 children, to the hospital.
