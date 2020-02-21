Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't reconsider its ruling rejecting a death row inmate's request for new DNA testing of evidence that his attorneys say could exonerate him. Justices on Thursday rejected Stacey Johnson's petition for rehearing over the court's decision last year that he wasn't entitled to additional testing of evidence from the 1993 killing of Carol Heath. Johnson was one of eight inmates Arkansas sought to execute over an 11-day period in 2017, but he and three other inmates were spared by the courts. The state put the other four men to death.