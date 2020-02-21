MAS rescues dog from meat processing pit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Memphis Animal Services received a call from a meat plant that reported a dog who was stuck in a meat processing pit.
MAS says McGregor is very lucky to be alive after he was stuck about 12 feet down in the pit.
It’s unclear how long McGregor was in the pit before the plant staff found him, but the MAS staff says he was very tired. They think he must have been trying to pull himself out of it until he just couldn’t anymore.
MAS officers say usually the dog can help pull himself out once the process gets started, but McGregor had no energy to do that.
Officer Sutter climbed down the ladder into the slimy and slippery pit. The plant staff helped her put down some dry wood pieces for her to get some grip and stability.
The officers tried to get a horse harness around McGregor but couldn’t reach far enough down, and his body was not very accessible. The only parts of him that were accessible were his head and his back feet.
Officer Sutter was able to stretch just far enough to loop a 6-foot control pole around his neck. The officers then looped another control pole around the one holding McGregor. Then with one hand holding on to the ladder, Officer Sutter pulled 68-pound McGregor up with the other hand far enough for Officer Hunley to pull him up the remaining way.
Once they were able to pull McGregor out of the pit, Officer Hunley covered him in towels and placed him safely on the truck. He is now resting comfortably at MAS.
If you would like to meet McGregor #A321808, come to MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove during their adoption hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
His $40 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test and treatment (he has tested positive), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.
