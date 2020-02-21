MAS rescues dog from meat processing pit

McGregor is very lucky to be alive. (🔈Volume up) Yesterday two MAS officers pulled off an extraordinary rescue when a meat plant called to say there was a dog stuck about 12 feet down in a processing pit. When Officers Hunley and Sutter arrived on scene within 25 minutes of the call, what they found was a dog who didn’t have anything left. We don’t know how long McGregor was in the pit before the plant staff found him, but what we do know is that he was so, so tired. We speculate that he must have been trying to pull himself out of it until he just couldn’t anymore. Usually in a rescue like this, the dog can help pull himself out once the process gets started, but McGregor had no energy to do that. Officer Sutter climbed down the ladder into the pit, every surface of which was slimy and slippery. The plant staff helped her put some dry wood pieces down there for her to get some grip and stability. The officers tried to get a horse harness around him, but they just couldn’t reach far enough down, and his body was not really accessible. The only parts of him that were accessible were his head and his back feet. Officer Sutter was able to stretch just far enough to loop a 6-ft control pole around his neck. The officers then looped another control pole around the one holding McGregor. Then with one hand holding on to the ladder, Officer Sutter pulled 68-lb McGregor up with the other hand far enough for Officer Hunley to pull him up the remaining way. Tom Breen, the citizen who called MAS, said, “I knew he was exhausted, and I knew he wasn’t going to be able to make it out of there, so that’s when I started calling for some help. They did a fantastic job, and they know their stuff—that’s for sure. They were brave to get down into that nasty pit.” Once they were able to pull McGregor out of the pit, Officer Hunley covered him in towels and placed him safely on the truck. He is now resting comfortably at MAS. You can meet McGregor #A321808 at MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove during our adoption hours daily from 12-4pm plus until 7pm Tuesdays/Thursdays. His $40 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test and treatment (he has tested positive), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.