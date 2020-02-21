Mayor Lee Harris set to deliver his second ‘State of the County’ address

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 21, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:22 PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will deliver his second “State of the County” address Friday at Collierville High School.

This year’s theme is “We Can Do More.”

Successes from last year include expanding access for voters, a historic investment in Pre-K education, and the first every seven figure, yearly investment in public transportation.

Harris will discuss various topics like workforce, criminal justice reform, veterans services, education, conservation and climate change, neighborhoods, and healthcare.

The mayor is also expected to announce Sustainable Shelby, a new program that will focus on preserving our shared environment and promoting sustainability.

