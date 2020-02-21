Memphis woman accused of firing shots at her ex-boyfriend on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested after she’s accused of firing shots at her ex-boyfriend on I-240 earlier this month.
Constance Barr, 32, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.
Feb. 2, Barr’s ex-boyfriend said she followed him on the road before firing shots at his car on the interstate. Barr’s ex-boyfriend and another occupant were inside the vehicle.
After exiting the interstate, Barr continued to pursue her ex-boyfriend car, according to MPD. The ex-boyfriend got out of his car to confront Barr about the shooting and the two became physically involved.
Court records said the ex-boyfriend managed to disarm Barr, but she produced another gun and started firing shots again. That’s when he fled the scene, according to police.
No one was injured. Barr is expected to appear in court Monday.
