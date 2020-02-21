Pet of the Week: Poinsettia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s pet of the week is Miss Poinsettia from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
Poinsettia showed off her fashion sense with a patterned sweater and was given her name because she came to the shelter in December of last year.
She’s around 3 years old and is very calm and well mannered -- great with kids. Poinsettia is currently undergoing treatment for severe heartworms so she hasn’t been able to be active around other animals.
If you are interested in Poinsettia or another animal with the humane society visit 935 Farm Road or visit memphishumane.org.
