Recreational marijuana amendment under debate around Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical marijuana is already legal in Arkansas but groups like the Arkansas chapter of True Grass are seeking the legalization of recreational marijuana as well.
According to a report by content partner KARK, the proposed Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Amendment would allow anyone over 21 years of age to use, grow, process, and distribute marijuana.
The amendment would also release marijuana offenders from jail and expunge their criminal records.
However, groups like the Family Council believe that the release of prisoners could send the wrong message to children about the sanctity of our laws.
Another concern of the council is the abundance of marijuana products causing more of it to end up in the hands of children.
True Grass contests this by arguing that the legalization and widespread distribution of marijuana would eliminate the Black Market and make it less accessible to minors.
The proposal must receive 90,000 signatures by July 3 to be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.