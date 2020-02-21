Sunshine to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lots of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s under a clear sky. Winds will be calm.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures around 50. Clouds will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon or evening and some rain could linger into Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will stay in the 50s early next week with colder air arriving by mid-week. Precipitation chances look fairly low for Wednesday, but a few flurries can’t be ruled out. It will stay unseasonably cold through late next week.
