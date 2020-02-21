TDOSHS launching reservation system for Real ID customers

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Tennessee leaders announced they’re trying something new to expedite REAL IDs in the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is testing a pilot program at four DMV locations, including the driver services center in Oakland. You can now go online to book an appointment or to reserve a spot in line with an e-ticket. You select the day, time and location that fits best with your schedule. Just show up 15 minutes before your appointment time. It’s that easy!