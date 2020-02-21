TDOSHS launching reservation system for Real ID customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can make reservations for dinner, an airline flight and a hotel room. Now you can make a reservation at the DMV to get your new Real ID and avoid those long lines and wait times.
Every American needs a REAL ID by October 1st to board a plane. DMVs around the country are woefully slow at issuing them. The nation’s airports this week warned of pending chaos this fall if the process to get a REAL ID doesn’t improve. Some states haven’t even started issuing the required licenses yet.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, Tennessee leaders announced they’re trying something new to expedite REAL IDs in the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is testing a pilot program at four DMV locations, including the driver services center in Oakland. You can now go online to book an appointment or to reserve a spot in line with an e-ticket. You select the day, time and location that fits best with your schedule. Just show up 15 minutes before your appointment time. It’s that easy!
But West Tennessee residents remember, right now, this new online program is only for those getting a REAL ID, and it’s only at the Oakland, Tennessee driver service center.
More information is below in the official released from the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security:
TENNESSEE – Today, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division launched the initial pilot of appointments and e-Tickets to better serve the citizens of Tennessee.
Tennesseans can begin going online today, February 20, to make an appointment as early as Friday, February 21.
Tennesseans may also virtually place themselves in line before arriving at a Driver Services Center by requesting an e-Ticket beginning Friday, February 21. These services will have limited transaction types, locations and availability at this time.
For the initial pilot, these services will be available at Gallatin, Hart Lane, Oakland and Maryville Driver Services Centers for REAL ID services only.
Additional locations and services will be added in the future.
Appointments will allow Tennesseans to select the specific day, time and location that best fits with their schedule.
Customers who make an appointment can check in at the center up to 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment time.
E-Tickets will allow Tennesseans to place themselves in line before arriving at a Driver Services Center.
E-Tickets can be requested between 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the time zone of the perspective center.
After successfully requesting an e-Ticket, customers will have two hours to arrive at the selected center and check in.
Customers will still schedule road skills test appointments for non-commercial driver licenses through e-Services or by calling 1-866-903-7357.
Appointments, e-Tickets, e-Services and wait times can all be accessed atwww.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.
For information about REAL ID and the required documents to apply, visit www.tnrealid.gov.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.
