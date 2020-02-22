Affidavit: Man arrested for cutting off puppy’s ears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of animal cruelty after cutting off a puppy’s ears.
Thursday, detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at a Whitehaven residence on Delta Road and encountered 45-year-old Nakial Betts and a woman with a small pitbull.
According to an affidavit, both Betts and the woman were detained as detectives searched the residence.
Betts asked the detectives to bring the puppy in the house.
Detectives retrieved the small dog wrapped in a towel and noticed both of the its ears had been cut off. That’s when Betts blurted out that he had cut the puppy’s ears with some scissors.
He told detectives that he sterilized the scissors to cut the dog’s ears off and used peroxide and neosporin.
Memphis Animal Services officers made the scene and issued Betts a city summons for animal cruelty, general maintenance, no dog license, no rabies vaccination and spay/neuter violation. They also took custody of the puppy and two other dogs that were in the back yard.
Betts is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
