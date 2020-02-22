Authorities arrest man in connection with Christmas Day interstate shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 21, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 10:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, US Marshals and local law enforcement agencies arrested a man in connection with a Christmas Day shooting near I-240 and Norris Road.

On Dec. 25, 2019, officers found Terrence Johnson shot in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which had crashed into a tree. Johnson was driving at the time and so was the suspect.

Johnson was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Investigators found 33-year-old Daryl Hart, who knew the victim, to be responsible for the shooting.

He was stopped in a vehicle and arrested at I-240 and South Parkway on Friday.

Hart faces several charges including attempted first degree murder.

