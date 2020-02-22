Body of Mississippi soldier to return home Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A soldier from South Mississippi stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia died on Feb. 14, 2020.
Cpl. Zachary Austin Holloway, of Taylorsville, will be escorted from Jackson to Laurel on Saturday, where he will be laid to rest next week.
Holloway’s family said there will be a gathering at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and 16th Avenue on Saturday to welcome Holloway home. Family members said the procession should pass through the area sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Holloway, 29, served in the 3-15 Infantry Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.
According to the obituary from Memory Chapel Funeral Home, Holloway is survived by his wife, Kelsey Butler Holloway of Taylorsville, Mississippi; his son, Kolston Holloway of Taylorsville, Mississippi; and his daughter, Kolbie Holloway of Taylorsville, Mississippi. He is also survived by his father, Joel Holloway (Tracy) of Laurel, Mississippi and mother, Twyla Floyd (Chris) of Laurel, Mississippi.
Zach is also survived by his sisters, Joelle Knight (Derick) of Bay Springs, Mississippi and Shannon Folks (Chase) of Bay Springs, Mississippi. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Camden Folks, Kinsley Knight, Brynlee Folks, Anniston Knight and Baylen White.
In lieu of flowers, family members are asking for donations to be made to Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel for a scholarship in Holloway’s name.
