Clouds returning & rain chances to end the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of high pressure kept us dry today and will keep us dry tonight along with slightly warmer overnight temperatures. As the high moves east, our weather will be influenced by a warm front that will mean more clouds Sunday and rain returning to the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: S 5 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 51
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds & rain. 70%. Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 46
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day then rain will be likely Sunday night. Afternoon highs Sunday will be near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 40s
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain likely and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. Highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. On Sunday the clouds will return and rain chances will start to increase by Sunday night.
