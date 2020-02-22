Clouds returning & rain chances to end the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain likely and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. Highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.