5 Great Things: School raises money to buy vehicle for custodian; Hugs for Miriam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
The Memphis Zoo has two new bat-eared foxes -- Helen, from Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and Raj, from the Oklahoma City Zoo. You can find them in the Cat Country exhibit.
Residents in Forrest City, Arkansas are helping a police officer who was shot in the line of duty, raising money by selling t-shirts to help finish renovations on Detective Eugene Watlington's home.
Farmington Elementary in Germantown raised thousands of dollars so their beloved and hardworking janitor Robert Reed can buy a truck. Mr. Robert spends more than four hours one way on MATA buses to get to and from school every day.
Cancer survivor Terry Jordan of Philadelphia, Mississippi collected more than one million pop tabs and brought them all to the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis. Officials from the House said once they’re recycled, Jordan’s donation will fund a full week for a family to stay at the facility.
Every day as 4-year-old Miriam leaves her pre-kindergarten class at Bruce Elementary School she’s showered with hugs. Miriam has cerebral palsy, is mostly non-verbal and uses forearm crutches -- but her classmates embrace her physical challenges and want to be her helper. A beautiful lesson about acceptance and love.
