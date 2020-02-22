Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul scored 29 points, Steven Adams had 19 points and 17 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder. They have won 11 of their past 14 games. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points on 12-for-15 shooting and Jamal Murray added 21 points for the Nuggets. They entered the night with the second-best record in the Western Conference.
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead. With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134. Stanley followed an opening 64 with a 70. Grillo and Teater shot 68.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.