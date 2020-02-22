Mid-South business headlines: Mentoring Monday; Elmwood Cemetery going digital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
MBJ will be hosting its Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event on Feb. 24. Numerous influential local business leaders will be on hand, dispensing career advice for attendees.
The owners of the Downtown Memphis Sheraton shared new details about their renovation and development plans with a City Council committee earlier this week.
Elmwood Cemetery is digitizing massive archives for public use. The 168-year-old establishment is in the process of integrating its more than 130,000 file folders into an online database, which will then be made available to the public, free-of-charge.
