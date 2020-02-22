Reunion event planned for historic African American hospital in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former patients, physicians, family and friends will gather at Collins Chapel Connection Hospital Saturday for a reunion celebration.
"We’re having a reunion to invite all people who worked here, were treated here and were born here to be with us in celebrating this great hospital institution that we want to see completely renovated,” said Bishop Henry M Williamson, Board Chairman of the hospital.
Collins Chapel Connection plays a major part in Memphis’ history because it was once the only hospital in the city where African Americans could receive care and the only place where black doctors and nurses could practice.
The hospital was founded in the early 1900s by the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church and was located on Ashland Court.
In 1954 the hospital moved to its current location on Ayers Avenue but closed in 1980 due to desegregation.
Now, 40 years later, the hospital is under construction with plans to serve the entire Memphis Community in the fall of 2021.
"We are looking forward to providing excellent healthcare to the whole tri-state area and to men and women of all colors, creeds and religions,” said Bishop Henry M Williamson, Board Chairman.
The reunion celebration is Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hospital located at 409 Ayers Avenue.
