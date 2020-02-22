Temporary trail added back to Hampline near Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A temporary walkway has been added back to a popular Memphis trail cut off by construction last year.
Crews have installed a narrow sidewalk next to Sam Cooper Boulevard, replacing a portion of the Hampline that had connected Overton Park to Broad Avenue.
The original section of trail was demolished and fenced off in November, as construction of the Thr!ve at the Park apartment complex kicked into high gear.
Developer Makowsky Ringel Greenberg installed a detour at the time, directing pedestrians and cyclists to cross to the south side of Sam Cooper, and follow a different sidewalk before crossing back at North Hollywood. Cyclists objected to the redesign since it required additional crossings in busy traffic.
The temporary pathway is much narrower than a standard sidewalk and will require cyclists or pedestrians to step off the path when facing oncoming trail users.
MRG spokesperson Julie Lunn said a full width trail will ultimately be added back to the property and will be less than 10 feet from the exterior of the new apartment building.
“To ensure the safety of the public who will use this portion of the Hampline, construction will need to be substantially completed on the Hampline side of this building before the permanent trail can be constructed,” Lunn wrote in an email.
Developers hope to reach that point in construction by the end of July, but we weather has already put crews behind schedule.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.