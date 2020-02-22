Tracking a warming trend this weekend, along with more rain chances

Expect afternoon highs to gradually warm each day this weekend and into the start of next week. All the warmth is leading into our next chance for rain as we end the weekend and start the week ahead.
High pressure has kept clouds at bay overnight, leading to a very cold start to the day across the Mid-South. That same high pressure will keep skies clear today with mainly sunny skies across the region. Highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Tonight skies will stay clear giving way to partly cloudy skies by the morning. Lows will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight with south winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 39.
SUNDAY: Clouds will be on the uptick tomorrow all leading to our next rain maker that will start to impact the region during the afternoon hours Sunday. Highs tomorrow will warm into the middle 50s with south winds around 5 mph. Rain chances will continue to build late Sunday into Monday. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will stay cloudy with rain likely, highs will be near 60 degrees and overnight lows will remain in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will return to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the 30s. Friday will be much the same as Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and high sin the upper 40s to lower 50s.
