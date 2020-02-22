Tracking a warming trend this weekend, along with more rain chances

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will stay cloudy with rain likely, highs will be near 60 degrees and overnight lows will remain in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will return to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the 30s. Friday will be much the same as Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and high sin the upper 40s to lower 50s.