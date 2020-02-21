Tracking a weekend warm up that will ultimately lead to rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 25
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 5-10 High: 51
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: S 5 Low: 39
THE WEEKEND: A clear cold night will lead into a sunny and warmer day tomorrow. Clouds increase tomorrow night along with a slight chance of a stray shower by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day but rain will be likely late Sunday night. Afternoon highs Sunday will be near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 40s
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain likely along with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.