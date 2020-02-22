Young Dolph pulls out of Beale Street Music Festival, organizers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Beale Street Music Festival announced Memphis native and rapper Young Dolph will no longer perform in this year’s lineup.
According to organizers, Young Dolph had to cancel due to a scheduling conflict. He was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 2.
BSMF says a replacement act will be announced soon.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased on eventbrite.com and are on sale now through April 19. You can buy three-day passes for $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). VIP passes are also available for $699.
The Beale Street Music Festival will be held May 1-3, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.