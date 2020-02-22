Young Dolph pulls out of Beale Street Music Festival, organizers say

Young Dolph pulls out of Beale Street Music Festival, organizers say
Young Dolph (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Beale Street Music Festival announced Memphis native and rapper Young Dolph will no longer perform in this year’s lineup.

According to organizers, Young Dolph had to cancel due to a scheduling conflict. He was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 2.

BSMF says a replacement act will be announced soon.

Here's a complete lineup for Beale Street Music Festival 2020
Here's a complete lineup for Beale Street Music Festival 2020 (Source: Beale Street Music Festival)

Tickets to the festival can be purchased on eventbrite.com and are on sale now through April 19. You can buy three-day passes for $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). VIP passes are also available for $699.

The Beale Street Music Festival will be held May 1-3, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.